Broken finger puts Gary Ballance out of third Test

Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance has been ruled out of the third Investec Test with a broken finger, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed last night.

Ballance was hit on the left index finger by Morne Morkel in the second innings of England’s defeat against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

The Yorkshire batsman did not initially think he had broken his finger and, after treatment on the field, was able to resume his innings.

However, following consultation with a hand surgeon in Leeds, a fracture was diagnosed.

A statement from the ECB read: “Gary Ballance has been ruled out of the third Investec Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval starting July 27 after fracturing his left index finger.

“The Yorkshire left-hander saw a hand surgeon in Leeds on Tuesday. He will continue to be monitored by the England medical team and could still be available for selection in the fourth Test starting next month at Emirates Old Trafford.”

As a result of the enforced absence of Ballance, who had been going in at No 3, uncapped batsmen Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan will be among those who could be named when England announce their squad at the end of this week for the third match of four in a series which is level at 1-1.

Ballance’s absence would surely dissuade England from making too many changes at the top of the order, despite their difficulties in Nottingham.

Stoneman was being touted as former captain Alastair Cook’s 11th opening partner since the retirement of Andrew Strauss five years ago, with incumbent Keaton Jennings dropping down to three and Ballance perhaps finding a new home below new captain Joe Root – his Yorkshire club-mate – at No 5.

Without Ballance, though, it seems more likely England would limit the disruption and perhaps introduce one of Malan or Westley at the vacant No 3.

That could yet spell another chance for all-rounder Liam Dawson, who had appeared the most likely fall guy further down the list.

Ahead of the news that Balance would be unavailable for The Oval, England coach Trevor Bayliss, talking about the top three, had commented: “The simple thing is if they’re the three best batters we’ve got, so be it. They’re the guys we think are the best players at the moment for those positions.

“When you’re scoring runs everything is fine, when you’re not, we need to change.

“We will sit down and have a discussion with the selectors in the next day or two, but I don’t think we should panic. We have given guys a go in the past and not panicked after one game.”

He added: “All of those guys have been picked because they’ve done well in county cricket.

“They probably started off well and have then fallen away a little.

“So that’s a concern, obviously.”

On Ballance’s struggles, he added: “I’m sure its a concern for him as well.

“I thought the South Africans bowled well to him and put him under pressure and I suppose with his technique he has to be very careful when the ball is moving and playing forward. It’s something he is working towards.”

Bayliss has suggested his side need to change their mental approach if they are to improve their indifferent run of form.

After a comfortable win last week at Lord’s, England were humiliated by 340 runs in the second Test by South Africa at Trent Bridge, batting just over 96 overs for their 20 wickets. An alarming fourth-day collapse saw them skittled for just 133 in addition to a first innings effort of 205 as they lost for the sixth time in eight Tests.

Bayliss admitted his side have a lot of work to do before the third Test, and hinted at changes for the remainder of the series.

He said: “I think in all of this game we lost more wickets because we were tentative mentally, caught on the crease and feet not moving properly, so that’s something we have to work on.

“It’s something we will have to have a chat about and see if there are problems there, but certainly the boys are fairly honest and realise they’ve had a shocker.”

On the inconsistent form, he added: “The good thing out of that is that we are able to bounce back so hopefully we can come back and put things right.”