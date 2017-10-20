Brunt and Winfield set for the Ashes

Over the years Yorkshire’s Katherine Brunt has seen her fair share of memorable Ashes encounters, with the sweet taste of victory and heartache of defeat being familiar feelings for the 32-year-old, writes Connor Craig-Jackson.

However, the previous Ashes is a particular contest that sticks out for her, after England were humbled on home soil by the Aussies and agonisingly lost out, as Brunt put it, “by virtually nothing”.

As she now lines up for the seventh Ashes of her career, the desire for revenge is rife amongst the England team, who have much reason to be confident following this year’s World Cup triumph.

The Barnsley-born bowler delivered a game-changing performance with her final two overs as England scraped past Australia in the World Cup group stages, and her vast experience could once again prove vital amongst Mark Robinson’s youthful side.

Amongst the England set-up is Brunt’s Yorkshire team-mate and Diamonds captain Lauren Winfield and despite posessing little experience in the international arena, the 27-year-old still has plenty of leadership skills to offer, stemming all the way back from her childhood playing days at Stamford Bridge.

Squad – England: Heather Knight (capt, Berkshire), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Sophie Ecclestone (Lancashire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Sarah Taylor (wk, Sussex), Fran Wilson (Middlesex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).

Format

1st ODI: October 22, Brisbane (Allan Border Field) (00:15 BST)

2nd ODI: October 26, Coffs Harbour (04:40 BST)

3rd ODI: October 29, Coffs Harbour (00:15 GMT)

Test: November 9-12, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (d/n) (03:30 GMT)

1st T20: November 17, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (08:10 GMT)

2nd T20: November 19, Canberra (03:35 GMT)

3rd T2O: November 21, Canberra (08:10 GMT).