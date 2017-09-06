County Championship: Hameed unbeaten as Essex are thwarted | Somerset dominate Warwickshire

Have your say

Haseeb Hameed’s unbeaten 85 halted Championship leaders Essex’s charge as Lancashire rallied at Old Trafford.

READ MORE - Yorkshire v Middlesex: Leaning’s true Yorkshire grit perfectly timed at Headingley

Hameed hit his top score for the season as the hosts recovered from 92-6 to 222-8 at the end of day two.

After the first day’s play was lost to rain, the hosts were caught cold at the crease by Essex, with Jamie Porter plundering four wickets for 54 runs.

Hameed shared 50 partnerships with Jordan Clark and Stephen Parry to steady the ship.

Jack Leach’s 5-50 and Craig Overton’s 4-33 put Somerset in charge with a 211-run lead over Warwickshire in the Division One relegation tussle.

Tom Abell’s 82 guided Somerset to 282 all out, with Sunny Singh claiming 5-72 for the visitors.

Leach and Overton combined to skittle Warwickshire for 146 though, with Keith Barker’s 52 one of few highlights. Somerset then edged to 75-2 at close of play.

In Division Two, Sam Northeast’s 110 kept Kent in the hunt at Durham, as Graham Onions’ 6-62 wiped out the visitors for 206.

Fit-again Mark Wood hit 72 not out as Durham made 217 in their first innings, before the England star then claimed 3-48 with the ball.

James Weighell’s 55 also improved Durham’s situation, before the hosts reached 57-2 in their second innings at stumps.

Riki Wessels hit 60 from 79 balls as Nottinghamshire reached 138-5 in their second innings, a lead of 88 at Worcestershire.

The visitors wound up 193 all-out in their first innings, with Joe Leach taking 3-47.

Ed Barnard’s 55 and Ben Cox’s 47 from 43 balls carried Worcester to 243, with Steven Mullaney snaring 4-31 for Notts.