England v South Africa: Joe Root and Michael Vaughan bury the hatchet on eve of Test

Joe Root has spoken to Michael Vaughan and accepts the reasons for his stinging criticism of England following their defeat in the second Test with South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Root was taken aback initially last week when Vaughan accused his England team of failing to “respect” Test cricket en route to a 340-run trouncing which levelled the Investec series against South Africa at 1-1 with two to play.

England's Jonny Bairstow (left) and Tom Westley during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London. (Picture: PA)

As Root prepared for the third match of four, and The Oval’s 100th Test, he spoke in conciliatory tones about his fellow Sheffield Collegiate graduate – and former England captain – needing to do his job as a pundit these days.

Root admits he did take the criticism from his friend personally at the time. But as he seeks to put things right on the pitch, still in just his third Test as captain and with up to three debutants in tow, he has come to understand Vaughan’s stance.

“I did speak to Michael,” said Root.

“It’s his job, isn’t it, to be opinionated and say what he thinks.”

Root appeared aghast when Vaughan’s remark was put to him at his post-match press conference in Nottingham.

“At the time I was very disappointed with the way we played and caught a little bit off guard with the question.

“I think as a player you can understand you are going to make mistakes and you’re not always going to get it right.

“But it can be quite difficult to take something when it’s regarding respecting Test cricket.

England players train at the Kia Oval before the 100th test match played at the stadium during a nets session at the Kia Oval, London. (Picture: John Walton/PA Wire)

“It felt a bit personal at the time, but on reflection you have to understand people have an obligation to do their job and say how they feel they see it.”

Root concedes some of the critique was constructive, after England had been bowled out twice in under 100 overs, but insists the answers must come from within – not via expert observers.

“(It was) a little bit (constructive) maybe, but it does have to come from within,” he added.

“We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to help each other – not that we haven’t been, but when it is tough we really need to get tight.

“That is something we really need to pride ourselves on further down the line.”

He will not be afraid to add Dawid Malan as England’s third debutant – after confirmation that Toby Roland-Jones and Tom Westley will play as respective injury replacements for Mark Wood and Gary Ballance.

“I think that the guys around them are experienced now, and it is a great opportunity for those guys coming in to show what they can do and stamp their mark on this team,” said Root, who confirmed his Yorkshire team-mates were understandably impressed by Roland-Jones in particular after his hat-trick against them clinched last year’s Specsavers County Championship title.

“The guys in the Yorkshire side obviously speak very highly of him, and across county cricket he is a very well-respected bowler – and rightly so.

“He has been very consistent and he deserves his opportunity.”

As for England’s shortcomings last week, they are well aware of what they need to put right.

“I think it is pretty obvious,” said Root.

“We have to make sure we recognise those periods in the game when it can be a bit tough and find a way to get through them.

“Yes, we have to stay true to ourselves – but that doesn’t mean we aren’t able to bat long periods of time.

“We have done it plenty of times before, and last week was not good enough and not a fair reflection on us as a team.

“There’s some hungry lads in there desperate to show everyone what we are capable of – like we did [in the first Test] at Lord’s.”

Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, is experiencing a welcome sense of déjà vu as his South Africa tourists once again pile the pressure on high-profile hosts. The South Africa captain is already beginning to wonder if recent history is about to repeat itself this summer, after his team’s 340-run trouncing of England at Trent Bridge.

On the eve of the third Test at The Oval, he happily drew comparisons with South Africa’s 2-1 victory in Australia last winter.

“The situation felt very similar,” said Du Plessis. “There was quite a bit of press against the Australian cricket team, and then we stepped our game up even more in the second Test. Then after that, it was a free-for-all – and you could see the Australian team were feeling a bit of pressure.”