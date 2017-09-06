England v West Indies: Captain Root determined to lead his team Down Under in positive mood

Joe Root’s first summer as England captain faces a defining final Test in a Lord’s decider against West Indies.

Root’s hosts suffered an unexpected setback at Headingley last week when the West Indies defied their critics and shocked England by pulling off their first Test win in this country in 17 years when prevailing by five wickets.

It will be an uncomfortable bottom line for the Yorkshireman’s maiden season in charge if, in the last of seven Tests in nine weeks, England come up short again and are forced to reflect on a decidedly mixed campaign of one 3-1 success over South Africa but then a 2-1 failure against tourists who have not won a Test series in this country since 1988.

No-one will be able to quibble with Root’s own output, of course, as he goes in search of a world-record 13th consecutive Test with at least one half-century against his name.

He has been his own biggest critic of late, citing the need to turn more of those 50s into centuries.

Although England have come to rely on their captain’s wonderful consistency at No 4, Root’s returns are not among the conundrums they need to solve before the start of their Ashes campaign in Brisbane in November.

West Indies players go through their stretching routines on the pitch during the nets session at Lord's on Wednesday. Picture: John Walton/PA

With just this Test to do so, Tom Westley’s as yet inconclusive regression at No 3 is top of the list requiring a solution and the likely identity of their third seamer at the Gabba is another after England opted to replace Chris Woakes with Toby Roland-Jones here.

Asked about the prospect of going above AB de Villiers as the outright holder of the record for consecutive matches with half-centuries, Root said modestly: “I would much rather it be hundreds.

“Of course you want to be consistent, always contributing, but definitely I would like to convert a little bit more. I hope if I do go and get to a half-decent score I can kick on and make a bigger one.”

On the question of why Woakes has been dropped after returning from his side injury at Leeds, in favour of Roland-Jones on his home ground, Root suggested it is a ‘horses-for-courses’ switch.

“Going into this week, we have picked the side that suits conditions best, and Toby deserves the opportunity,” he said. “He knows the ground extremely well. He has had some great success here over the years and is full of confidence through the way he has played in Test cricket this summer.”