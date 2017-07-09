Fielding the only T20 concern for Yorkshire Vikings’ boss Martyn Moxon

MARTYN MOXON said he is generally satisfied with the way that Yorkshire have started the NatWest T20 Blast but feels that one area they must improve is their fielding.

The county’s director of cricket has been pleased with much of the batting and bowling in the first two games against Notts and Derbyshire. But he insists that they need to improve in the field.

We just have to keep the faith and trust the way that we’re playing. There are no easy games, and it’s very small margins. Yorkshire director of cricket, Martyn Moxon.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance against Notts,” said Moxon. “The batting was excellent throughout.

“Everybody clicked, and it was a real fine performance on Friday night.

“Against Derbyshire, it wasn’t quite as fluent, and just as the only slight blip against Notts was our fielding, I think the difference against Derbyshire was the fielding.

“They made some outstanding saves, whereas we made some errors.

“We’ve seen a lot of good stuff with our batting and bowling, but the area that we can improve on over the two games is definitely our fielding.”

Although defeat to Derbyshire was a blow, Yorkshire look a good bet this season in the T20 Blast.

They have plenty of power and talent in the ranks.

“We’ve got all bases covered on paper,” said Moxon.

“Obviously, you don’t win on paper, and it’s all about performing on the day, but, if we play to our capabilities over the 14 group games, we’ll be ok.

“We just have to keep the faith and trust the way that we’re playing.

“There are no easy games, and it’s very small margins.”

Yorkshire are negotiating the early stages of the group phase without the services of Liam Plunkett.

The England pace bowler has a slight groin tear and will be further assessed at the end of the week.

“Liam is going to be missing for a few games,” said Moxon.

“At this stage, we’re not 100 per cent sure as to how many he’ll miss.

“But we should know more at the end of the week as to when he can start bowling again.

“He’s going to miss the first four or five T20 games minimum, I would think, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“He’s had a scan, and there is a tear in the groin, but it could be a lot worse.”

Yorkshire are hoping that fellow pace bowler Ryan Sidebottom will have recovered in time for the next County Championship game against Essex at Scarborough on August 6.

Sidebottom suffered a back injury in last week’s match against Somerset.