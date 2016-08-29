GALLERY: Jason Gillespie at Yorkshire in pictures ...

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

AFTER nearly five years of continued success at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, head coach Jason Gillespie has announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the 2016 season.

During his time at Headingley, the 41-year-old Australian is heading home, although it is not clear at this stage what job - if any - he will be taking up.

Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale and First Team Coach Jason Gillespie celebrate with the 2014 County Championship trophy. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Earlier this year he was linked with a role in the Cricket Australia set-up under close friend and national coach Darren Lehmann, himself a firm favourite with Yorkshire’s fans following his time playing at the club.

During his time at Headingley, Gillespie has led the club to two County Championship titles, as well as an appearance in the final of the Friends Provident T20 back in 2012.

CHEERS COACH: Jason Gillespie is congratulated by Yorkshire supporters after leading the club to the County Championship title in 2014.

With four games remaining in the 2016 County Championship campaign, defending champions Yorkshire are well-placed to make it a hat-trick of four-day titles. They are currently sat second in the table, five points behind leaders Middlesex.

Here we take a brief look at Gillespie’s time at Yorkshire, both in words and pictures ….

November 2011: Following relegation from Division One of the County Championship, Gillespie is appointed as Yorkshire’s first team coach.

August 2012: Guides Yorkshire to finals day of the Friends Provident T20 competition. After beating Sussex in the semi-final by 36 runs, they lose in the final to Hampshire by 10 runs (??)

September 2012: Yorkshire earn instant promotion back to the County Championship top tier under Gillespie, finishing second behind Derbyshire in Division Two.

September 2013: Yorkshire finish second in their first season back in the top flight, pipped to the title by Durham.

September 2014: Under Gillespie’s leadership, Yorkshire win their first County Championship title since 2001 when they thrash Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

April 2015: It is announced that Gillespie will combine his role at Yorkshire with a similar position as coach of the Adelaide Strikers in the 2015-16 Big Bash T20.

May 2015: It emerges that Gillespie is the favourite to succeed Peter Moores as England coach, only to be pipped to the post by fellow Australian.

September 2015: Despite going on to lose the game, Yorkshire clinch back-to-back County Championship titles by accumulating enough points on the first day’s play.

May 2016: Gillespie states he will not be applying for any role with Cricket Australia after it emerged he was being lined up to work alongside national coach and close friend Darren Lehmann.

August 2016: Yorkshire announce that Gillespie will stand down at the end of the season to return to Australia.