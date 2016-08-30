Hales powers England home in record-breaking victory

England blasted a world record one-day international total of 444-3 on the way to a series-clinching victory over Pakistan.

The record books took a battering at Trent Bridge, where Alex Hales (171) first delighted his home crowd by hitting England’s highest individual score and then Jos Buttler (90no) smashed their fastest 50 – from 22 balls.

Stands of 248 for the second wicket between Hales and Joe Root (85) and Buttler and Eoin Morgan’s unbroken 161 were too much for Pakistan.

Their reply never remotely threatened England’s composure, despite Mohammad Amir’s remarkable half-century from number 11 – the equal of Buttler’s, also off 22 balls.

Amir’s 58 contained the last record of a remarkable day, the highest ODI score by any number 11, as Pakistan nonetheless faltered to 275 all out in 42.4 overs.

Unbeaten in all their nine limited-overs matches so far this summer, England are therefore Royal London Series winners – having taken a 3-0 lead with two to play.

Buttler and Eoin Morgan (57no) took the sixes tally to 16, their century stand blitzed in only 43 balls, as England eclipsed Sri Lanka’s previous record high of 443-9, which came against Holland and had stood for 10 years.

Buttler sealed the deal by hitting the final ball of the innings over cover for four off Hasan Ali.

His stage was brilliantly set by Hales as he broke Robin Smith’s 23-year-old mark of 167 not out –only to be lbw to the very next ball from Hasan.

Buttler then took his cue to race to that fastest half-century – with six sixes and three fours.

Opener Sharjeel Khan responded for Pakistan with 58 from only 30 balls.

But after being dropped by Hales off Mark Wood on 42, he became the last of three new-ball victims for Chris Woakes (4-41) as England prevailed by 169 runs.

Hales had hit 22 fours and four sixes from 122 balls.

His fourth ODI hundred marked a return to form after his poor end to the Test summer – while Root took his sequence of successive ODI half-centuries to five.

England were helped by slipshod fielding after Morgan won the toss on a glorious afternoon, with Jason Roy’s departure to a gloved pull behind off Hasan barely checking momentum.

The introduction of spin briefly did so. But when Wahab Riaz returned, Hales completed his 50 with a fine pull.

He sliced an edge high but just short of third-man off Wahab, and then in the same bowler’s next over pulled a no-ball into the hands of deep square-leg – therefore escaping twice, on 59 and 72.

Mohammad Nawaz’s first five overs remarkably yielded only 11 runs. But Hales clubbed 11 of the 13 off his next, and then 19 of the 20 when Azhar Ali chanced an over of his own leg-spin.

Hales was past his hundred by the time Azhar had a chance of revenge, but he put down a sharp chance at extra-cover off Yasir Shah.

Hales’s only remaining moment of concern came a single short of history when he had to survive a review for lbw.

That delivery from Hasan pitched outside leg-stump.

But one more precious four later, Hales was pinned in the crease – sparking a second standing ovation in a matter of minutes, as he walked off. Root fell in the next over, edging behind off Nawaz.

There was some cruel treatment to come for the slow left armer, as the sixes began to rain into a cloudless sky and England’s pedigree big-hitters gorged 135 in the last 10 overs.

There were 26 runs in one over from Shoaib Malik, including four Buttler sixes to sprint past Paul Collingwood into the record books.

The ground was not big enough in an unbroken stand of 161.

Pakistan’s frazzled misery was summed up when Yasir dropped a simple catch at point to reprieve Morgan on 14 off Wahab, and even more so when the left-armer bowled Buttler with a no-ball. It became a formality that England would pass their previous highest total of 408-9 – against New Zealand at Edgbaston last year – and from the last ball, Buttler made them world-record breakers too.

It was all too much for Pakistan.

They breezed into three figures by the 14th over, even after the top three all holed out off Woakes.

But two wickets then fell for two runs, to Ben Stokes – bowling in a white-ball international for the first time since being dispatched for four consecutive sixes in the World Twenty20 final – and then Liam Plunkett.

The slide was on.

But Amir weighed in memorably with a defiant 50, completed with three successive sixes off Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid as his and Yasir’s 10th-wicket stand of 76 proved easily Pakistan’s best.

Dale Steyn took 5-33 as South Africa beat New Zealand by 204 runs in the second and final Test at Centurion to secure a 1-0 series victory.

Set 400 to secure an unlikely win after the hosts declared on 132-7 on the fourth morning, the Black Caps’ chances of claiming a positive result were in tatters when a fired-up Steyn reduced them to seven for four.