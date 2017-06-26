Yorkshire Leagues: Champions Pudsey St Lawrence topple leaders Hanging Heaton

Defending Bradford Premier champions Pudsey St Lawrence grabbed victory over current leaders Hanging Heaton with two wickets and one ball to spare, narrowing the gap between them to just five points.

Previously unbeaten, the leaders enjoyed an opening partnership of 142 between Gary Fellows (79) and Nick Connolly, whose masterful 107 not out included 11 fours and took him past 650 runs for the season.

Yorkshire's Jack Leaning hit an unbeaten 154

At 183-2, they looked set for a mammoth score but, led by Chris Marsden (5-57), Saints managed to restrict them to 248-9 and with James Smith (90) leading the way, they clinched a thrilling win.

Dan Hodgson (105) starred as Farsley overcame Townville by 75 runs to draw level on points with Saints.

Muhammad Hafeez followed up a 4-55 spell with a half-century but Batley still fell 18 runs short of Woodlands’ 229-8 in which James Pickering scored 75.

Captain Lee Goddard led the way with an unbeaten 146 in New Farnley’s 268-6, which was 61 too strong for Pudsey Congs for whom Irfan Amjad hit 64.

Kasir Maroof scored 106 of Lightcliffe’s 181 before Alex Stead picked up 5-25 to dismiss Cleckheaton for 132.

Jack Edgar (56) top-scored in Bradford & Bingley’s 197 and Jack Hartley clinched the win, taking 7-59 as East Bierley were dismissed for 179.

Aire-Wharfe leaders Beckwithshaw looked in trouble when third-placed Otley bowled them out for 167, but James Lilley (4-8) and Taylor Williams (3-38) dismissed the visitors for 129.

Second-placed Burley look like the only side that can stop Beckwithshaw claiming the title, Nick Brook (32 and 4-38) starring as they beat Bilton by 83 runs.

Jack Leaning hit a sparkling 154 not out and shared century stands with Duncan Snell (64) and Matthew Waite (76) as Yorkshire North leaders York crushed Hull by 177 runs.

Eddie Wilson (69) and David Foster (67no) helped Harrogate recover from 16-3 to pass Acomb’s 211 in which Tom Geeson-Brown and George Ross had each taken four wickets.

Jordon Thompson (70) top- scored in Yorkshire Academy’s 224-9 and took 4-30 in helping James Logan (5-45) dismiss Driffield for 210 – Sam Drury 68.

Will Rhodes scored 117 as Stamford Bridge beat Sheriff Hutton Bridge by 120 runs and unbeaten half-centuries from Chris Bilton and Michael Hatee took Woodhouse Grange past Clifton Alliance’s 123.

A century from Oliver Stephens and a 5-30 spell by Ben Elvidge were the highlights of Scarborough’s win at Easingwold, whose 179 included a lively 75 from Aubrey Towler.

Chesney Hughes (59) helped Yorkshire South bottom side Sheffield & Phoenix to 223 against leaders Whitley Hall, with Greig Batty and Richard Wilkinson each taking four wickets. Chris Siddall (101no) and James Moorhosue (86no) clinched Hall’s nine-wicket win.

Tom Rowley’s good form continued with 75 in Sheffield Collegiate’s 222 but he was outshone by Will Root, who followed up his 72 with 5-60 as Treeton fell for 211, Charlie Roebuck having to retire hurt when on 33.

Mahmood Rasool took 5-30 as Aston Hall were restricted to 177-9 and Joe Cook (64no) and Jared Warner (58no) saw Wakefield Thornes home comfortably.

An unbeaten 102 from Matt Fowler clinched Appleby Frodingham’s five-wicket win over Tickhill, while Will Hale (95) led Hallam’s successful pursuit of Barnsley’s 183-9.

A fourth-wicket century stand between Visimuzi Sibanda (85) and David Mansfield (55) put Cleethorpes on the way to victory over Wickersley.

Nadim Hussain (5-16) and Nasir Jamal (4-31) skittled Huddersfield Pemiership champions Delph & Dobcross for 80 and earned a win for Shepley.

Gharib Nawaz (57), Chris Holliday (121no) and SP Singh (64no) took leaders Hoylandswaine past Kirkburton’s 232, which included 72 from Rohan Randhawa and 65 from Toby Booth.

Ben Westbrook hit a century for Barkisland but they fell 13 short of Broad Oak’s 254-9, while Aizaz Khan’s unbeaten 102 was the highlight of Skelmanthorpe’s three-wicket win over Golcar.

James Noble (91) and Devon Smith (55) took Scholes past Thongsbridge’s 189, while Andrew Walker (4-31) and Darrell Sykes (5-39) starred in Moorlands’ win at Armitage Bridge.