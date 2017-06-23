Podcast - CricketTalk: Pink ball debut gives Yorkshire quick chance to bounce back

YORKSHIRE’S dislike for Lord’s grew even more this week when they fell to a heavy innings defeat ats the hands of County Championshuip defending champions Middlesex inside three days.

Chris Waters and Phil Harrison discuss whether Andrew Gale’s side will bounce back quickly when they host Surrey at Headingley in next week’s first-ever day-night Championship game. The pair also talk about the signing of Australian batssman Shaun Marsh - who has joined Yorkshire primarily for the T20 Blast – as well as the continuing scintillating form of Jonny Bairstow. Follow us on Twitter via @CricketTalkYPN