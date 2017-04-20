Podcast - CricketTalk: Yorkshire put faith in Ben Coad | Bradford League preview

YORKSHIRE got their County Championship campaign up and running with a convincing win over Warwickshire at Edgbaston and will look to add to that by gaining swift revenge when they take on Hampshire on Friday.

Hampshire inflicted an opening round defeat on Yorkshire at Headingley the previous week, but Gary Ballance’s side will go into the early rematch on the south coast buoyed by their performance in the West Midlands.

The one constant in both matches so far for Yorkshire has been the stunning form of young pace bowler Ben Coad, who this week earned a contract extension after taking thre-five wicket hauls in four innings for Yorkshire.

We hear from the 23-year-old pace bowler as well as The Yorkshire Post’s cricket writer Chris Waters, who discusses the forthcoming clash with Hampshire.

And with the new Bradford League season getting underway this weekend, we also catch up with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leon Wobschall to discuss the likely runners and riders and whether anyone can bring an end to the two-year reign of Pudsey St Lawrence as champions.

