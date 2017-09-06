RECAP: Yorkshire v Middlesex - Headingley Match Blog (Day Two)

Have your say

AFTER a first fday lost to rain, Yorkshire eventually took on Middlesex at Headingley in their bid to pull themselves clear of any potential relegation battle.

Chris Waters was there throughout the day to bring you regular updates on Yorkshire, who were put into bat by the visitors and finished the second day on 317-7.

