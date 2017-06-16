Root rues England letting slip ‘golden chance’ for glory

England are determined to channel the frustrations of Cardiff and resume their upward curve in one-day international cricket en route to the 2019 World Cup.

The hosts were way short of recent high standards on Wednesday as they failed to adapt to a used pitch and were knocked out of the Champions Trophy with a crushing eight-wicket semi-final defeat against Pakistan.

England faltered from 128-2 to lose their last eight wickets for just 83 runs in under 23 overs on a low, slow surface.

Yorkshire’s Joe Root, who top-scored for England with 46, hopes he and the team can learn from the setback as they eye the chance to lift the World Cup on home soil in 2019.

“I’m just very disappointed,” said Root. “We’ve played some really good cricket throughout the whole of this summer, and it was frustrating not being able to do it (this time).

“This doesn’t feel great at the minute, but there’s a lot of cricket still to play this summer, and we’ve got to make sure we’re right for that.

“This was a golden chance to win a tournament at home, and I think all we can do now is keep looking towards that World Cup and use this as a really good platform. We know we’re not the finished article.

“We have made huge strides and we’ve got to continue to work out ways to get on the right side of these scenarios when things aren’t favourable to us.

“But more than anything we’ve got to keep that drive we’ve had over the last 18 months to keep getting better – so when that World Cup does come around we’re in the best shape possible to give ourselves the best chance of contending in that final.”

Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow made a battling 43 at the top of the order in place of Jason Roy, who had mustered just 51 in eight ODI innings this summer.

But England coach Trevor Bayliss indicated the switch was a temporary one.

“We have to be sensible about it and if there’s someone else who deserves to be in the team then we have to look for that.

“You never know – somewhere along the line if one of those (young) guys comes up with the goods they could find themselves in the team.”

India surged into a second successive Champions Trophy final by beating Bangladesh in front of 24,340 fans – a ODI record at Edgbaston – to set up a final with Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma’s flawless unbeaten 123 and Virat Kohli’s 96 not out in an unbroken 178-run stand ensured Bangladesh’s 264-7 was never likely to trouble the defending champions, who cruised to a nine-wicket victory with 59 balls to spare. India had ended Bangladesh’s campaigns at the most recent World Cup and World Twenty20.

They had an unlikely bowling hero in Kedar Jadhav, who took the wickets of dangermen Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) after the pair had put on a 123-run stand from 127.

Yorkshire pace bowler Josh Shaw has returned to Gloucestershire on loan.

The 21-year-old took 34 wickets in 12 County Championship matches for Gloucestershire last year and has rejoined them on a one-month deal. Shaw signed a new contract with Yorkshire in pre-season that runs until the end of next year.