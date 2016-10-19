Shoulder injury keeps James Anderson on the sidelines for England

England seamer James Anderson will miss the first Test against India next month as he continues his recovery from an injury to his right shoulder.

Anderson, England’s record Test wicket-taker with 463 scalps in 119 matches, was ruled out of the forthcoming series against Bangladesh due to a recurrence of the problem which first flared up over the summer, when he sustained a stress fracture to the area.

His rehabilitation will now stretch into the India series, where he will be absent for the first Test in Rajkot, which gets under way on November 9.

England captain Alastair Cook said: “I don’t think he’ll be there for the start. He might be ready to do some training, but he won’t be ready for the first Test match.

“I don’t know what’s happening - they will be making some decisions over the next seven days or so. I spoke to him last night and he is training well and in good shape physically.”

The injury came to light when Anderson was controversially ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan, despite declaring himself fit, and, although he played the remainder of the series, he has not featured for England or Lancashire since.

With Anderson ruled out of the first three of England’s seven Tests on the subcontinent this winter, his availability for the rest of the India series is in considerable doubt, but Cook is optimistic he will play some part.

Cook added: “I think so. You should probably speak to the medical team and Jimmy on that.

“He hasn’t yet bowled since, and that has been the problem in the past. However physically well he’s been in the rest of his body, it’s when he starts bowling.

“He’s making some really good strides and we’ll know more later on.”