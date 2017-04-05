Video: Andrew Gale hopes Yorkshire prospects will again step up to the plate

ANDREW GALE has drawn a parallel between his first season as coach and his first season as captain as Yorkshire battle an injury crisis.

The club are without five leading pace bowlers for tomorrow’s opening County Championship match of the summer against Hampshire at Headingley, with Jack Brooks, Ryan Sidebottom, Liam Plunkett, David Willey and Matthew Fisher all ruled out.

Yorkshire players enjoy a laugh during the photo call at Wednesday's media day ( Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

But first-team coach Gale is looking on the bright side and remembers how Yorkshire were in a not dissimilar position in 2010, when the likes of Oliver Hannon-Dalby got a chance and grabbed it with both hands.

Hannon-Dalby returned figures of 5-68 in both of the first two matches, against Warwickshire away and Somerset at home, which Yorkshire won to set them on their way for a fine season in which Gale’s young team eventually came third.

“Clearly, the injury situation at the moment is not ideal,” said Gale, whose side began their first-class season this week with an innings win against Leeds-Bradford MCCU.

“But it reminds me a little bit of 2010, my first season as captain.

“I remember we were a bit below-par then as well, but it meant that people like Steve Patterson and Oliver Hannon-Dalby got an opportunity.

“Ollie got two five-fers in the first two games and, when the chips are down, people often come in and take their chance.

“That’s the thing with young players – they often surprise you – and although you sometimes question whether they’re ready and they’re good enough, one or two of them often come in and stake a claim.”

One man who has most definitely staked his claim for tomorrow’s match is Ben Coad, the 23-year-old pace bowler.

Coad took match figures of 3-38 from 30 overs against Leeds-Bradford and is set for only his second Championship appearance, with his first having come at Durham last June.

“That game against Durham, I was very nervous,” he admitted.

“I’d like to think I’ll be a lot calmer this time and enjoy it more. Fingers crossed, it will all work out.”