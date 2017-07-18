World Cup - Former captain Charlotte Edwards backs England to book final spot

Charlotte Edwards believes England are firm favourites to see off South Africa in today’s Women’s World Cup semi-final, and make good on their long-held dream of a sold-out Lord’s showpiece.

Former captain Edwards, who retired from internationals last year, is steeped in the cut and thrust of tournament cricket, winning the World Cup and World T20 double in 2009.

Charlotte Edwards, pictured during her England days. Picture: PA/AP.

She is now cheering from the sidelines as successor Heather Knight attempts to replicate her side’s group-stage victory over the Proteas and book a date at Lord’s, where the hosts’ appearance should take care of selling the few remaining tickets.

“England definitely go in as favourites,” said Edwards.

“If they play anywhere near to their potential they should win.

“But they will be wary of South Africa too because they have some of the best bowlers in the world and an explosive batting line-up.

They are at home and there is a Lord’s final on offer to the winners – that’s what dreams are made of. Charlotte Edwards

“I’m a firm believer that the semi-finals are the games to play in, due to what’s at stake.

“That is especially so for England.

“They are at home and there is a Lord’s final on offer to the winners – that’s what dreams are made of.

“But they’ve got to treat it as just another game and they do seem a pretty relaxed group.

“I think they are embracing the pressure rather than seeing it as a negative.”