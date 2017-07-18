Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance facing prolonged spell on sidelines over finger injury

Gary Ballance's availability for the third Investec Test at The Oval appears in significant doubt as England determine the extent of his finger injury.

Ballance was hit on the left index finger by Morne Morkel in the second innings of England's defeat against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

He will see a hand surgeon in Leeds on Tuesday evening, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

Ballance did not initially think he had broken his finger and, after treatment on the field, was able to resume his innings.

If he is unfit for the third match of four in an Investec series level at 1-1, uncapped batsmen Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan will be among those who could be named when England announce their squad at the end of this week.

Ballance's absence would surely dissuade England from making too many changes at the top of the order, despite their difficulties in Nottingham.

Stoneman was being touted as Alastair Cook's 11th opening partner since the retirement of Andrew Strauss five years ago, with incumbent Keaton Jennings dropping down to three and Ballance perhaps finding a new home below captain Joe Root at number five.

Without Ballance, though, it seems more likely England would limit the disruption and perhaps introduce one of Malan or Westley at the vacant number three.

That could yet spell another chance for all-rounder Liam Dawson, who had appeared the most likely fall guy further down the list.