Yorkshire CCC 2016: Honours board

The 2016 season was a tale of what might have been for Yorkshire, who challenged strongly in all three competitions but came away empty-handed. Here, Chris Waters, The Yorkshire Post cricket correspondent, hands out a few awards.

PLAYER OF THE SEASON – TIM BRESNAN: Like a vintage wine, the 31-year-old gets better with age. Bresnan scored 1,263 runs in all competitions and took 61 wickets. He had the best batting average of Yorkshire’s regular players in the Championship and the One-Day Cup, and he was leading wicket-taker in T20.

BEST INNINGS – TIM BRESNAN: Bresnan’s unbeaten 142 against Middlesex at Lord’s was one of the best innings by a Yorkshire player in recent memory. With the Championship on the line, Bresnan helped Yorkshire from 32-3 to 390 and a fourth batting bonus point that kept them in the title race.

BEST BOWLING – JACK BROOKS: The 32-year-old had another great season and saved his best for last – a career-best 6-65 against Middlesex at Lord’s. Brooks was the leading pace bowler in Division One and the third-highest wicket-taker behind Warwickshire’s Jeetan Patel and Somerset’s Jack Leach.

BEST MATCH – versus MIDDLESEX AT LORD’S: It would be difficult to top the Championship decider against Middlesex for pure entertainment. It was a terrific advert for the county game, with the match going down to the last five overs.