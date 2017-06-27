Yorkshire all-rounder Will Rhodes to join Warwickshire

YORKSHIRE all-rounder Will Rhodes has signed for Warwickshire.

The 22-year-old will join them at the end of the summer once his contract with Yorkshire has ended.

The former England U-19 captain has penned a two-year contract with the Bears.

He signed junior professional terms with Yorkshire at the end of the 2013 campaign before making his first-class debut in the Champion County match against MCC at Abu Dhabi in 2015.

However, first team opportunities have been limited in the last two years and Rhodes spent the end of last season on loan at Essex.

Martyn Moxon, director of cricket said: “Will has been offered regular first team cricket at Edgbaston.

"We fully understand his reasons for leaving and wish Will all the best for the future.”

Rhodes has made 19 first-class appearances for Yorkshire, scoring 693 runs and averaging 26.65 with the bat.

He has yet to score a century in four-day cricket but chipped in with 25 wickets at an average of 33.16.

The York-born player has featured more prominently in white ball cricket although he has not scored a half century in 39 appearances.

He recently captained Yorkshire's second team to glory in the Second Eleven Trophy and previously led the national team into the 2014 U19 World Cup.