Yorkshire Diamonds hoping to prove major force in Super League

Alice Davidson-Richards believes Yorkshire Diamonds have a point to prove when the new Kia Super League season gets underway next month.

The Headingley club won just one game in last season’s inaugural campaign, with captain Lauren Winfield being brought to tears when they were eliminated by Surrey at The Oval.

Davidson-Richards played four games in that ill-fated campaign, but believes there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful second time around.

“Sometimes for teams it clicks like it did for the Southern Vipers and the Western Storm,” said all-rounder Davidson-Richards.

“So I don’t think we need to go ‘oh no, last year was a disaster’ and reflect on it that badly. We just need to move on. New squad, new beginnings.”

Yorkshire have added to their ranks from Loughborough Lightning in the shape of the biggest hitter in women’s cricket, New Zealand sbatting star Sophie Devine.

A regular at decimating opposition attacks, Devine struck a 48-ball century in last winter’s Women’s Big Bash League, while also scoring 93 in 41 balls in the World Cup against Pakistan.

“If she can do what she did for Loughborough for us this year that would be fabulous,” added Davidson-Richards.

The Diamonds are also bringing in 21-year-old South African leg-spinning all-rounder Suné Luus, who claimed crucial World Cup wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Australia.

“We’re going to have these big name players who can take the game away from people,” Davidson-Richards said. “On our day I believe we will be quite hard to contend with.”

In other off-season changes, Yorkshire lost experienced England finger spinner Danielle Hazell, who moved across the Pennines to captain Lancashire Thunder, while South Africa quick bowler Shabnim Ismail also departed.