Triumphant Froome plans to become part of Tour de France elite

Chris Froome set his sights on equalling the record of five Tour de France victories after sealing his fourth yesterday.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won stage 21 in a sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees, while Team Sky’s Froome crossed the line just behind to confirm the victory he effectively sealed in Saturday’s time trial in Marseille.

Froome had been able to enjoy the celebrations on the 103km stage from Montgeron before watching on as Groenewegen held off the late charging German Andre Greipel and Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen for his first Tour stage win.

Froome’s wife Michelle and son Kellan were waiting near the finish line to celebrate with the 32-year-old.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Froome said. “The Champs-Elysees never disappoints. There’s something magical about it when you spend three weeks thinking of this moment.

“It’s amazing to see my wife and my son again after several months on the road. Each time I’ve won the Tour it has been so unique. All my victories are so special in their own ways. This one will be remembered as the closest and most hard fought of them.”

The record of five wins is jointly held by four of cycling’s all-time greats.

“It’s a huge honour to be mentioned in the same sentence as Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to be going for the record next year.”