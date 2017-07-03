Equestrian: Yorkshire duo long-listed for Europeans

Northallerton’s world no 10 Nicola Wilson is keeping her fingers firmly crossed having been named on the Team GB long-list ahead of next month’s eventing European Championships in Strzegom, Poland.

Wilson is joined on the long-list by Huddersfield’s world no 7 Oliver Townend and both riders have been selected on the long list with two horses apiece as part of 19 combinations.

Only six will be selected to represent their country but Wilson has two chances in the shape of James and Jo Lambert’s Bulana, and Gerry and Mary Kemp and Janine Shewan’s One Two Many.

Townend also has two shots at glory with Karyn Shuter and Angela Hislop’s Ballaghmor Class, and Angela Hislop’s Cooley SRS.

Wilson beamed: “I am delighted to have been long listed for this years European Championships in Strzegom, Poland with Mr and Mrs Jamie Lambert’s Bulana and Mr and Mrs Gerry Kemp and Janine Shewans One Two Many - fingers crossed.”

Four other riders have two horses long listed with world no 19 Tina Cook represented by Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red, and Pip Wates, Ailsa Wates and Equine Aqua Training’s Calvino II.

World no 22 Gemma Tattersall has The Soul Syndicate’s Arctic Soul, and The Pebbles Syndicate’s Quicklook V.

World no 32 Rosalind Canter is on the list with Caroline Moore and her own Allstar B, and her own Zenshera.

World no 90 Piggy French also has Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo plus Trevor Dickens’s Vanir Kamira.

World no 14 Izzy Taylor features with Dr Patricia Turner’s 2017 Bramham CIC three-star winner Trevidden while world no 29 Tom McEwen is being considered with Jane Inns, Ali McEwen and his own Toledo de Kerser. World no 43 Pippa Funnell is on the list with Filippo Friedenberg and her own Billy The Biz while world no 48 Laura Collett makes the list with Keith and Louise Scott, Nick and Lyn How and her own Mr Bass.

The list is completed by world no 58 Alexandra Bragg with Sally Ellicot’s Zagreb, world no 75 Sarah Cohen with Preci-Spark Ltd and Elizabeth Jones’s Treason and world no 85 Willa Newton with Joey Newton and Lady Sarah McCorquodale’s Caja 20.

World no 34 James Alliston and world no 45 Flora Harris are among those overlooked.

The squad of six will be announced at the end of July.

Performance manager Richard Waygood, said; “I’m very, very excited about this year’s championships; there is real quality and depth among the long-list and we are very much looking forward to the Championships in Strzegom.”