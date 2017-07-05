Ambitious Terriers complete a transfer treble

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach David Wagner has revealed that big-money recruit Tom Ince is ‘desperate’ to show that he belongs in the Premier League at the third time of asking – after joining the top-flight newcomers.

The Derby County winger, 25, has completed his move to Huddersfield on a three-year deal with the option of a fourth year for an undisclosed fee.

According to reports, Town have agreed to pay £8.5m, with add-ons potentially taking the fee to £11m.

A hectic day of transfer activity saw Town complete two other deals to take their number of pre-season signings to six.

Huddersfield quickly followed up the capture of Ince with the addition of Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer for a second season-long loan spell, with the club also sealing the signing of Reading’s USA international Danny Williams on a free transfer.

The midfielder, 28, has signed a two-year deal after rejecting fresh terms with the Royals.

Palmer, 20, has been allowed to continue his footballing education for a second season at Town after signing a new four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Town are also close to sealing the signing of Montpellier forward Steve Mounie for a club record £11m, with its completion delayed by the sad passing of the French club’s president Louis Nicollin, who died suddenly on Thursday, with his funeral taking place yesterday.

Once that move is finalised, it would potentially take Town’s close-season spending, with add-on clauses, to around £35m, with the club also pursuing other targets, including Fulham left-back Scott Malone.

But a potential move for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia, linked with the club last week, now appears unlikely.

Ince has endured difficult stints in the Premier League with Crystal Palace in a low-key loan spell in the second half of the 2013-14 season and he also failed to establish himself in the big time after securing a permanent move to Hull City ahead of the following season – and moved to Derby, initially on loan.

The wingman has re-established his reputation in the East Midlands and was top-scorer with 15 goals last term for the Rams, while also being a prolific source of assists.

On the addition of Ince, Wagner said: “I have spoken to Tom and he has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield Town and play in the Premier League.

“He has had a taste of the division for two short spells and he is desperate to show everyone that he belongs in the top division. I think he can be a big player for us.

“Everybody in England knows that Tom has high-quality; he has been one of the best players in the Championship for many years now.

“He scores goals, creates them for others and is always a threat when he is on the pitch, so I am very happy to welcome him to the club.

Another club who are reporting brisk business are Town’s near-neighbours Bradford City have completed their third signing in the space of a week with the signing of AFC Wimbledon’s creative midfielder Jake Reeves for a fee reported to be worth at least £150,000.

The arrival of Reeves, 24, who has agreed a three-year-deal, follows on from the signing of Accrington forward Shay McCartan for another six-figure fee, with Reeves’ Dons team-mate Dominic Poleon also joining the Bantams last week.

Reeves’ addition is likely to help soften the blow following the return of influential loan talent Josh Cullen to West Ham.

Bantams chief Stuart McCall said: “He is one of a number we were interested in and again ticks a lot of the boxes.

“He has got a lot of games under his belt for that age at this level as well as in the Championship with Brentford.”

Meanwhile, Wimbledon have signed Sheffield United goalkeeper George Long on a season-long loan.

Long, 23, has made 123 appearances for the Blades having come through the club’s academy system, but has not played in a first team game since November.

He has previously had loan spells with Oxford United and Motherwell.

Forward Elliot Lee has joined Luton Town on a two-year deal following his release from Barnsley.

Transfer-listed Doncaster Rovers keeper Ross Etheridge’s quest to find a new club has been handed a significant blow after breaking his ankle in pre-season training, which will sideline him for four months.