Baldock says Wilder’s record added to appeal of move to Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD United signing George Baldock says he could not turn down the lure of joining the Championship newcomers after sealing his move from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.

The defender has become the Blades’ fourth capture of a busy close-season so far following the arrivals of Ched Evans, Nathan Thomas and Enda Stevens.

The club are also in the market for several other targets who they hope to bring in before the start of pre-season, including Celtic midfielder Gary Mackay-Steven, Southend midfielder Ryan Leonard and Charlton forward Ricky Holmes.

On his move, Baldock, 24, who has signed a three-year deal after an eight-year stint at Stadium MK, said: “I have really enjoyed my time at MK and I will look back on my time with real fondness, but this is an opportunity I felt I could not turn down at this stage of my career.

“I am absolutely delighted to have signed and committed my future to this impressive club.

“I was excited when I heard of United’s interest, for a number of reasons, including the manager’s record over the past couple of seasons, and the passion of the fans when they travelled to Milton Keynes a couple of months ago.”

Manager Chris Wilder said of Baldock: “George is another to fit the bill of the squad we are looking to build here at Bramall Lane.

“He is a great age and has great experience and will provide us with competition for places in an important part of the pitch.

“We have tracked him for a while, monitored his progress, and we are looking forward to working with him when we return to pre-season training later this month.”

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup – formerly the League Cup – will be streamed live from Bangkok on Friday at 1pm UK time.