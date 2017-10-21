Barnsley 0 Hull City 1: Tigers execute smash-and-grab raid

A STRIKE 12 minutes from time from substitute Fraizer Campbell ended Hull City’s away-day torture with a smash-and-grab raid at Oakwell.

The alert striker fired home his third goal of the campaign from close range after fellow replacement Jackson Irvine’s header was blocked on the line by Liam Lindsay following Seb Larsson’s corner - as the Tigers afforded themselves a first away win in 25 games.

Hull’s wait for three points on the road had stretched back 427 days to August 20, 2016 and while their performance was hardly pretty, Tigers fans will certainly not be caring a jot after witnessing an ugly away win, a precious Championship commodity.

It was harsh on the Reds, whose winless Championship streak at home stretched to four matches after they had comfortably conjured the best opportunities and displayed the conviction before Campbell’s strike - Hull’s first effort on target.

Barnsley made two changes with Jason McCarthy and Ike Ugbo coming in for Matty Pearson and Brad Potts, with the hosting fielding a two-pronged forward line.

As expected, Hull made one change with Kevin Stewart replacing the suspended David Meyler for just his second start of the campaign.

A lifeless first period with no efforts on target, fittingly played out in miserable, wind-swept and drizzly conditions made the comforts of the fireside seen rather more alluring, with Hull fans in particularly afforded precious little warmth.

Their animation in singing a number of songs in protest at club owner Assem Allam was in marked contrast to their side’s lack of urgency and purpose going forward, with the visitors creating next to nothing.

It was a half when both keepers were pretty much bystanders, with Barnsley at least showing any signs of tempo and endeavour on show, without testing Allan McGregor.

One scare saw the well-stationed Max Clark clear early on after a dangerous flick towards goal from Adam Hammill, while a well-struck snapshot from Cameron McGeehan flew narrowly over on 25 minutes.

Tom Bradshaw also glanced a header wide, but that was where the goalmouth action finished.

It improved marginally on the restart, with Barnsley upping the tempo and producing a couple of near-misses, while Hull continued to look lethargic at the other end.

Ugbo headed over before Hammill’s dangerous deflected low drive flashed just off target with McGregor.

The Scottish keeper then got in the way of a point-blank close-range effort from Liam Lindsay following McGeehan’s pull-back as the hosts pushed for an opener before Ugbo’s precision curler flew just off target.

The fact that they had not conceded represented the main substantive for Hull, who dug in for spells and they were afforded their moment thanks to Campbell.

Bradshaw almost profited following a goalmouth scramble before Hector almost added a second.

A frantic finale saw McGregor get in the way of a thumping shot from substitute Ryan Hedges before Hammill curled wide, with Davies denying Campbell at the other end before the final whistle yielded joy for Hull’s 2,237 fans who were signing in the rain.

Barnsley: Davies; McCarthy, Jackson, Lindsay, Fryers; Hammill, Williams, McGeehan, Barnes (Hedges 64); Ugbo (Thiam 67), Bradshaw. Substitutes unused: Townsend, MacDonald, Potts, Yiadom, Moncur.

Hull City: McGregor, Aina, Hector, Dawson, Clark; Stewart, Larsson; Bowen, Henriksen, Grosicki (Irvine 64); Dicko (Campbell 63). Substitutes unused: Marshall, Mazuch, Toral, Diomande, Tomori.

Referee: P Bankes (Merseyside).