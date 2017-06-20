Barnsley agree fee for Thistle defender Liam Lindsay

BARNSLEY have agreed a fee in the region of £350,000 with Scottish Premier League outfit Partick Thistle to sign highly-rated defender Liam Lindsay, Jags boss Alan Archibald has confirmed.

Lindsay, 21, who saw a move to Oxford United recently stall, is expected to travel down to Yorkshire for talks.

Archibald, speaking today, said: “In the last couple of hours we’ve agreed a fee with Barnsley for Liam so that’s where we are at the moment.

“We’ll see what transpires over the next couple of days.

“If he goes, we’ll need to reinvest some of it because we’ll need to find a replacement for Liam.”

Lindsay is a product of Thistle’s youth system and made his debut for the club in 2013. He has made more than 60 appearances for Archibald’s side and was a key figure in the side reaching the top six of the Premiership last season.

The Reds - hoping to land a separate signing this week - have already signed St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan and Southampton full-back Jason McCarthy so far this close-season.