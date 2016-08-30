Barnsley sign Newcastle United’s Adam Armstrong and Middlesbrough’s Adam Jackson but defender Alfie Mawson exits for Swansea

Barnsley have signed Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong and Middlesbrough’s Adam Jackson as defender Alfie Mawson departed Oakwell for Premer League side Swansea

Armstrong has joined on an initial loan deal until January after Paul Heckingbottom’s Reds beats off competition for the highly-rated striker.

Alfie Mawson

He came on the national radar after banging in 20 goals for Coventry City on loan last term.

Heckingbottom said: “Firstly, I am very thankful to Newcastle United for allowing Adam to come on loan here. He is a player I am incredibly pleased to bring to the club and one I have been enquiring about for some time.

“His talent and goal scoring abilities are clear to see as he was excellent in League One last season scoring a tonne of goals. We’ve started the season in great form, scoring a lot of goals and I have no doubts that Adam will make an instant impact and excite the fans.”

The Swans have completed their move for Barnsley defender Alfie Mawson.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract after moving from South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee.

The two clubs reached an agreement on Friday but the deal had remained subject to personal terms being finalised.

Mawson played 58 times for Barnsley last season after joining from Brentford, helping them win both the Football League Trophy and League One play-off final.

He began his career with Reading before joining Brentford as a youngster, spending time on loan with Maidenhead United, Luton Town, Welling United and Wycombe Wanderers.

He is now the latest in a series of young Barnsley defenders to progress to the Premier League, following Manchester City’s John Stones and Everton teenager Mason Holgate.

Barnsley have moved swiftly to cover for Mawson’s exit, bringing in Middlesbrough’s Adam Jackson on loan.