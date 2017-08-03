Barnsley star rejects huge contract offer amid interest from Huddersfield Town, Reading and Swansea City

BARNSLEY head coach Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that Andy Yiadom has rejected an offer to make him one of the best paid players at the club - but says he remains very much part of his plans.

Yiadom has been the subject of considerable speculation, with Huddersfield Town having seen one bid rebuffed and Reading and Swansea also strongly linked.

Heckingbottom confirmed that the club have received no fresh offers for the 25-year-old.

The former Barnet man and his representatives have been in talks regarding a new deal, but he have turned down the Reds offer.

Despite his disappointment, Heckingbottom is confident that the defender remains focused on the new season with the Reds.

On the situation with Yiadom, out of contract next summer, Heckingbottom said: "He has rejected a new deal at the club. He wants to see out his contract and see what things are there for him. It was similar when we took him from Barnet.

"One thing is for sure, we will have a hungry player on our hands who is trying to impress everybody to earn the best possible contract where he can, whether it is here or elsewhere.

"It was a very good contract offer by the club, which would have put up there with the highest paid players."

Meanwhile, Heckingbottom has revealed the winger Lloyd Isgrove is out for a month with a foot ligament injury.

Liam Lindsay (groin) and Zeki Fryers (hamstring) will also miss Saturday's Championship opener at Bristol City.