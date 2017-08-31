Barnsley swoop to bring in out-of-favour Aston Villa midfielder

Barnsley have completed the loan signing of Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner on a season-long loan.

The Solihull-born player, 25, has been tracked by the Reds for several weeks, while also being linked with a loan return to Nottingham Forest, where he had spent two rewarding previous temporary spells.

Gardner had dropped down the pecking order at Villa Park earlier this year following the additions of Henri Lansbury, Conor Hourihane and Birkir Bjarnason, with the summer arrival of Glenn Whelan further limiting his prospects.

On Gardner, who scored for Villa in the 'second city derby' against Birmingham last season, Reds head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "We are really pleased with the signing of Gary, he is an important addition to give us greater flexibility within the squad and we look forward to working with him.

Leoke to thank Aston Villa for allowing Gary to come here."