Fixtures 2017-18 - Barnsley

BARNSLEY will kick off their 2017-18 Championship with a trip to former manager Lee Johnson’s Bristol City at Ashton Gate on August 5.

The Reds’ first home game will see them entertain Mick McCathy’s Ipswich on August 12. Here are the Reds’ full Championship fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.

August

5 Bristol City A

12 Ipswich Town H

15 Nottingham Forest H

19 Sheffield United A

26 Sunderland H

September

9 Preston North End A

12 Reading A

16 Aston Villa H

23 Wolverhampton Wanderers A

26 Queens Park Rangers H

30 Millwall A

October

14 Middlesbrough H

21 Hull City H

28 Sheffield Wednesday A

31 Burton Albion A

November

4 Birmingham City H

18 Norwich City A

21 Cardiff City H

25 Leeds United H

December

2 Bolton Wanderers A

9 Derby County H

16 Brentford A

23 Fulham A

26 Preston North End H

30 Reading H

January

1 Sunderland A

13 Wolverhampton Wanderers H

20 Aston Villa A

27 Fulham H

February

3 Queens Park Rangers A

10 Sheffield Wednesday H

17 Hull City A

20 Burton Albion H

24 Birmingham City A

March

3 Norwich City H

6 Cardiff City A

10 Middlesbrough A

17 Millwall H

31 Bristol City H

April

2 Nottingham Forest A

7 Sheffield United H

10 Ipswich Town A

14 Bolton Wanderers H

21 Leeds United A

28 Brentford H

May

6 Derby County A