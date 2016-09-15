Janko quick to turn on style in debut delight

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

WHEN it came to making a impact on his Barnsley bow, Saidy Janko delivered it at breakneck speed.

The Celtic loanee may have only entered the fray with eight minutes of normal time remaining in the Reds’ Championship outing at Wolves, but he quickly made his presence felt at Molineux – and how.

The pacy right-sided player played his part in a turbo-charged finale which saw the visitors strike three goals in the final quarter and four in total in a rampant last 17 minutes to achieve a stunning 4-0 triumph.

To provide gloss for the Swiss, who has moved to Oakwell on a season-long loan, he fired an exquisite debut goal to make it 3-0 and set up Tom Bradshaw for a late fourth.

It helped play its part in the third-placed Reds’ fifth victory in six league matches, with their start to the campaign having transformed into a dream one following successive away wins.

Along the way, several newcomers have already provided evidence that they can enhance Barnsley’s options, with Janko admitting the Reds’ high-energy style suits him perfectly.

On what he can offer, one-time Manchester United player Janko said: “I like to play right-back and right wing. But wherever the manager wants me to play, I am happy to and I can definitely help.

“The style here helps. It is similar to what we played at Celtic with pressing and attacking football. We try to play that here.”

On the club’s start to the season, he said: “I think it is unbelievable up to now and we will try and keep the momentum going.

“It is like a family here and everyone sticks together. I’ve had a good impression. Everyone is buzzing; it is good to be here.”

Barnsley’s next challenge is to record a fourth successive second-tier win, against Reading on Saturday – something they last achieved in the ‘Great Escape’ run in winter 2013.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom added: “We have got a group of players here we are delighted to have and everyone is performing really well and that is what we really want and each one has got to push the other.

“The team is more important than me or any player and we are all pulling together for the same thing – to get wins.

“It is about the next game now which is Reading and that is it.”