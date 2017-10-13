‘Moneyball’ takeover of Barnsley on verge of collapse

THE proposed £20m takeover of Barnsley - involving baseball legend Billy Beane – is reportedly on the brink of collapse.

A consortium including Chinese businessman Chien Lee, American investor Paul Conway and “Moneyball” baseball executive Beane - minority owner of U.S. baseball team Oakland Athletics - had been in advanced talks with club officials regarding the purchasing of a 98.5 per cent stake.

The takeover had been tipped to be completed last month, but it is understood that no contact has been made by the group since proof of funds were asked for around a fortnight ago.

Beane has previous experience of working in football, having been hired by Dutch club AZ Alkmaar as an adviser and is known to be a regular spectator at San Jose Earthquakes matches in the MLS.

Lee and Conway have previously been interested in purchasing Middlesbrough and Hull.

The deal has reportedly been brokered by Alexander Jarvis and Blackbridge, a company which has advised on a number of foreign investments in English football.

The club are not commenting on the latest reports.