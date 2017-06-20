Partick Thistle’s Liam Lindsay lined up for move to Barnsley

PARTICK THISTLE manager Alan Archibald has revealed that Barnsley have agreed a six-figure fee for highly-rated Jags defender Liam Lindsay and his move is expected to be finalised today.

Left-sided centre-half Lindsay, the only non-Celtic or Aberdeen player to be named in the Scottish Premier League team of the year, has travelled down to Yorkshire for talks. A fee in the region of £350,000 having been mooted.

Speaking yesterday afternoon, Archibald said: “In the last couple of hours, we have agreed a fee with Barnsley for Liam, so that is where we are at the moment.

“We will see what transpires over the next couple of days.”

Twenty-one-year-old Lindsay’s performances had attracted the attention of a number of English clubs, with a recent move to Oxford United stalling.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also being linked with a move for Luton Town forward Cameron McGeechan, according to reports in Bedfordshire.

Rotherham United are expected to follow the signing of ex-Barnsley winger Ryan Williams with the capture of Fleetwood forward David Ball.

Ball, 27, was offered fresh terms by the Trawlermen, but they have withdrawn their offer, with manager Uwe Rosler revealing that the striker has told him he had agreed to sign for another club.

Reports in Lancashire are also linking the Millers with a move for Bolton’s former Bradford City forward Jamie Proctor, with promoted Doncaster Rovers also in the hunt.

Hull City have appointed former Norwich City head of scouting Lee Darnbrough as their new head of recruitment.

Darnbrough, 39, will work in a newly-created role, having left the Canaries in April. He previously worked in a leading scouting role with Burnley.

Prior to that, Darnbrough worked at West Brom, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers in an analytical capacity after he was forced to quit his professional career due to injury at the age of 19.

Hull have added further to their backroom team by appointing former Wolves coach Pat Mountain as their new goalkeeping coach. Former Wales under-21 goalkeeper Mountain, 40, was on the coaching staff at Molineux for nine years and is due to start work at the KCOM Stadium next week.