Video: Hard stance over Andy Yiadom paying off for Barnsley

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM has confirmed that Barnsley have received no fresh bids for transfer target Andy Yiadom - and hopes that the club’s declaration and intent that they will not sell the utility man on the cheap will ward off any further offers.

The former Barnet man has been the subject of one bid, labelled as “derisory” by the Oakwell club from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and has also been strongly linked with a move to Swansea City, with Reading also said to be interested.

Barnsley's Andy Yiadom. Picture: Chris Etchells

Reports have circulated that the Swans have bid £3m for Yiadom, but Heckingbottom has dismissed that particular story.

Heckingbottom, still hoping to bring in four new players before the start of the season, said: “We have been clear that no-one is going to get him on the cheap and after being really clear about that, they (clubs) seem to have backed off.

“So maybe that is what they were thinking; they could get real good value. And now they know what they would have to pay, they seem to have quietened down about it.”

On his search for newcomers, Heckingbottom, in the market for several targets, including Swansea’s Oli McBurnie, added: “I am hoping soon. Things are moving, but it can take a long, long time.

“It is frustrating for me because you want a quick no rather than things dragging out. You want to know what is happening. But there is progression and things are moving, so we have to stick at it and make it happen.”

Close-season signing Liam Lindsay will sit out Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Rotherham United with a slight groin injury sustained in Tuesday’s friendly win at Rochdale.

Heckingbottom said: “It is frustrating because I think we could have prevented that with a bit more education to the player.”

The Reds head coach confirmed that Cameron McGeehan will play in a friendly next week, while Ryan Hedges is coming to the end of his rehabilitation following a broken cheekbone.