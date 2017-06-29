Bradford City add McCartan as summer buys rise to four

BRADFORD CITY have completed their second signing in the space of 24 hours with the capture of Accrington Stanley forward Shay McCartan for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The Northern Irishman has signed a three-year-deal with City and follows on from the addition of former Leeds United forward Dominic Poleon from MK Dons.

The signing of McCartan, who scored 11 goals for Stanley last term from an attacking No 10 role, takes Bradford’s number of close-season recruits to four following the earlier signings of Charlton defender Adam Chicksen, Peterborough winger Paul Taylor and Poleon.

Newry-born McCartan, 23, earned his first senior call-up to the Northern Ireland squad in May ahead of the games against New Zealand and Azerbaijan and made his bow against the Kiwis.

McCartan, rated as a set-piece specialist, scored 25 goals in 110 league appearances for Stanley.

City are also keen on AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jake Reeves, a rumoured £150,000 target, with Dons boss Neal Ardley having confirmed their interest.

He said: “Bradford are big fans of Jake. It is not by any stretch of the imagination a foregone conclusion. But they are very keen on him and have made that clear.

“At the moment, that one is a little bit in the balance.

“It is no foregone conclusion that Jake wants to go or whether we are going to keep him.”