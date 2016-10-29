AFC Wimbledon 2 Bradford City 3: Hanson double secures Bantams win

James Hanson sparked a dramatic turnaround as Bradford City claimed the points three points on their trip to AFC Wimbledon.

The big targetman converted a penalty to equalise with just over ten minutes remaining before heading home a last-gasp winner in injury-time.

The day had started in ideal fashion for the Bantams as Jordy Hiwula notched his fifth goal of the season in the third minute, slotting home Nicky Law’s pass.

The lead only last 15 minutes, however, as in-form striker Tom Elliot found an equaliser from George Francomb’s free-kick.

The score remained level as the teams switched ends but it was the hosts that were awarded the perfect opportunity to go ahead 20 minutes after the break.

Jake Reeves was brought down in the box and Lyle Taylor sent Colin Doyle the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Bradford had a penalty of their own ten minutes later when Matthew Kilgallon was felled by Wimbledon stopper James Shea.

Hanson stepped up and found an equaliser to the bottom corner.

The targetman was to be the Bantams’ hero, too, as he attacked Stephen Darby’s late cross and powered a header home.

Doyle then prevented a Tyrone Barnett header in the final seconds to keep his side level.

