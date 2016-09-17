Bradford City 1-1 Bristol Rovers: A joy to watch, says McCall

An unidentified drone caused a three-minute suspension of play during Bradford City’s 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers at Valley Parade.

Referee Andy Haines halted play in the 65th minute with the game goalless and led the players from the pitch for their own safety as the drone hovered over the stadium, now known as Northern Commercials Stadium.

Within minutes of the match restarting, James Meredith put Bradford in front with a close-range header on 69 minutes.

However, Rovers found an equaliser on 82 minutes when Charlie Colkett slammed home following a slip at the back by Bantams defender Romain Vincelot.

Eight minutes of time was added on at the end of the game and Haris Vuckic almost found a winner for the hosts but was denied in the dying seconds.

Boss Stuart McCall said: “The first half was very tight and I don’t think we moved the ball quickly enough.

Stuart McCall.

“But we were terrific for 35 minutes of the second half – the players and the crowd. It was a joy to watch and to listen to.

“I’m obviously disappointed that it’s another draw but if we play like we did second half for the rest of the season, I’ll be more than happy.”