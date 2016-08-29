Bradford City 1 Oldham 1: Mark Marshall hailed as Bantams fight back

Manager Stuart McCall hailed the contribution of a revitalised Mark Marshall to Bradford City’s five-match unbeaten start to the season.

McCall said when he arrived at Valley Parade as Phil Parkinson’s successor that Marshall – a peripheral figure last season following his transfer from Port Vale – had told the club he wanted to move on.

However, McCall said: “He did really well in pre-season and I told him I wanted him to stay. He works hard, puts crosses in and has shots at goal.”

The winger was a key figure in Bradford’s revival after they had gone behind in the fifth minute when Oldham captain Peter Clarke headed them into the lead from Marc Klok’s free-kick.

From then it was one-way traffic as City bombarded Oldham with super attacking football.

Marshall was denied by a fine one-handed save by Connor Ripley, Timothee Dieng and Josh Cullen saw goalbound shots deflected wide and Billy Clarke missed a good chance when he scuffed his shot wide.

Oldham were fortunate to be still ahead at half-time, but Bradford deservedly equalised in the 57th minute when Cullen was dragged down by Ousmane Fane and Clarke scored from the spot.

City enjoyed 63 per cent possession, forced 16 corners to one and had 22 shots to five, leaving McCall to say: “I am delighted with the performance, but disappointed with the result. We lost a goal from a set play – we haven’t got a great deal of height in the side at the moment. We responded and some of the high tempo football was terrific.”

Bradford City: Doyle, Devine, Vincelot, Knight-Percival, Meredith, Law, Cullen, Dieng, Marshall, B Clarke, Hiwula (Rabiega 77). Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, Darby, Morais, Webb-Foster, Kilgallon, Boateng.

Oldham Athletic: Ripley, Law, Burgess, Klok, Flynn, McKay (Osei 87), Erwin (McLaughlin 70), Fane (Banks 61), P Clarke, Green, Dunne. Unused substitutes: Kettings, Wilson, Croft, Cassidy.

Referee: R Joyce (Teesside).

Man of the match: James Meredith.