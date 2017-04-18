The leadership and belief that will help Bradford City bounce back

Manager Stuart McCall insists there will be no hangover from Bradford City’s Easter Monday defeat to champions Sheffield United.

The Bantams headed to Bramall Lane for the lunchtime kick-off hoping to put pressure on Bolton Wanderers in second place.

Three unanswered first-half goals later, however, and it had turned into a miserable Bank Holiday for the Bantams as the Blades ran out convincing winners.

Even subsequent defeats for rivals Millwall and Southend United that left City needing just a point to seal a place in the play-off could not wipe away the sense of disappointment at losing so poorly in the derby.

“We had a bad day in the office against a top-class team,” said the Bradford chief. “We have got to accept that and look forward to next week’s game against Wimbledon.”

City slipped a place to fifth courtesy of both that loss at the Lane and Scunthorpe United getting the better of Chesterfield at Glanford Park. Fleetwood are third, three points above the Yorkshire club.

If the table remains the same after the final two games of the season, McCall’s men would be facing a tricky away trip in the second leg of the semi-finals on May 14.

Considering that Bradford crashed out at the semi-final stage last season after being at Valley Parade in the first leg against Millwall, a repeat would be far from ideal.

The task, therefore, is to ensure maximum points from the home clash with Wimbledon and the final-day trip to Rochdale.

Asked if he felt there was a danger of City suffering a hangover from the derby defeat, McCall replied: “There better not be, and I don’t think there will be.

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (right) and Bradford City's Rory McArdle battle for the ball at Bramall Lane on Easter Monday. Picture: Nick Potts/PA.

“We have got enough leaders in that dressing room and on the staff that when we come back in training there won’t be any doom or gloom.

“We haven’t lost many games this season and when we have, we have always bounced back. So, we start building now for a big game next Saturday. People can talk all they want, but we have got belief in each other.”

Scunthorpe travel to struggling Swindon Town this weekend and then round off their regular campaign with a visit from already relegated Coventry City. Fleetwood, meanwhile, travel to Gillingham before welcoming Port Vale to Highbury on Sunday, April 30.