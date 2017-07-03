Tony McMahon sticking around with Bradford City

Tony McMah, in action against Millwall in the League One play-off final defeat at Wembley in May. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

BRADFORD CITY defender Tony McMahon has signed a new one-year deal with the Valley Parade outfit.

The news further adds to the recent feel-go factor which has seen the club kick-start their summer transfer recruitment with last week’s captures of Shay McCartan and Dominic Poleon

Former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United full-back McMahon had been linked with moves to Blackburn, Wigan and Preston, while Peterborough United were also interested in the 31-year-old, whose deal ended on June 30.

But McMahon has now elected to take up the offer of fresh terms with City.

