Tony McMahon sticking around with Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY defender Tony McMahon has signed a new one-year deal with the Valley Parade outfit.

The news further adds to the recent feel-go factor which has seen the club kick-start their summer transfer recruitment with last week’s captures of Shay McCartan and Dominic Poleon

Former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United full-back McMahon had been linked with moves to Blackburn, Wigan and Preston, while Peterborough United were also interested in the 31-year-old, whose deal ended on June 30.

But McMahon has now elected to take up the offer of fresh terms with City.