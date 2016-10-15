Doncaster Rovers 1 Colchester 0: Our worst performance of season, admits Fergie

Tommy Rowe scored the only goal as high-flying Doncaster Rovers ground out a narrow win over Colchester.

Rowe fired Rovers into the lead on the stroke of half time and Darren Ferguson’s side safely negotiated the second period to retain second place in League Two

Chances were at a premium in the opening exchanges as Rovers were lacklustre in attack.

Want to review all the match stats? Head to The Yorkshire Post’s match stats centre

However, Rowe took his opportunity as half time approached when he gathered the ball and chipped over Colchester keeper Sam Walker.

Marquis went close twice early in the second half and sent an effort wide in the final ten minutes as Rovers clung on for three points.

Plymouth hold a three-point cushion over Rovers at the top of League Two but Ferguson’s men are four points inside the automatic promotion places.

“It was by far our worst performance of the season but that is something we can address and go through thoroughly on Monday,” Ferguson said.

“What I said to the players is that when a game is like that, you have to make sure you win it.

“It makes a much better weekend and Monday morning. When you play a game where you are nowhere near the standards you set at times and you lose, it can be a long weekend.

“We managed to win it, get a clean sheet and it keeps the momentum going.

“It’s 26 points from 13 games, which is fantastic.”

Doncaster: Marosi, Mason, Wright, Butler, Evina, Houghton,

Blair, Rowe, Coppinger, Marquis, Mandeville.

Subs: Etheridge, Garrett, Baudry, Calder, Middleton, Longbottom, Beestin.

Colchester: Walker, Brindley, Eastman, Prosser, Wynter, Szmodics, Slater, Guthrie, Porter, Drey Wright, Vincent-Young.

Subs: Johnstone, Sembie-Ferris, Bransgrove, Kamara, James,

Bonne, Doyley.

Referee: Seb Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear)