Doncaster Rovers 4 Yeovil Town 1: Andy Williams scores treble as Rovers go third in League Two

Andy Williams scored a hat-trick as Doncaster Rovers moved into the automatic promotion places in League Two by thrashing Yeovil Town 4-1.

Williams gave Rovers an ideal start by volleying home the only goal of the first half in the opening moments of the game.

James Coppinger doubled the advantage nine minutes into the second half but Ryan Hedges halfed the deficit a minute later for the visitors.

The game remained on a knife edge until Williams restored Rovers' two-goal cushion in the final ten minutes.

And he sealed three points in added time, through an assist by Tommy Rowe.

Doncaster have now secured ten points from their opening five matches and sit two points behind outright leaders Morecambe.

