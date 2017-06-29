Doncaster Rovers decide to keep hold of ‘quality’ striker Andy Williams

DONCASTER ROVERS have decided to take striker Andy Williams off the transfer list - confirming he will stay at the club next season.

The former Swindon forward, who scored 12 goals last term and was the club’s leading marksman with 16 goals in 2015-16, was one of several players who were transfer-listed at the end of last term and told that they were not in the club’s plans going forward.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Darren Ferguson.

But Williams’ impressive efforts in the first part of pre-season and strong desire to remain at the club - where he has another year on his deal - has prompted the Rovers hierarchy to have a rethink.

Confirming that Williams - who had attracted some interest from rival clubs - will now stay at the Keepmoat Stadium, manager Darren Ferguson said: “Willo’s work-rate has been first class - he has come back in great shape after the summer, which shows how much he really wants to be a part of this club.

“He was adamant he does not want to leave, and his attitude has impressed me.

“After taking stock of my attacking options and looking at possible additions, Willo is the best striker available to us and I am glad to continue working with him.

“His quality is proven and he has a great scoring record at League One level, so I am really happy he will be staying with the squad and helping us on and off the pitch.”