Fan’s view: Doncaster Rovers

Verdict: So far, so good for Fergie Jnr. After the upheaval of last season, Rovers’ summer recruitment was excellent. The squad was blighted with injuries early season, so Darren Ferguson deserves credit. Rovers are the division’s entertainers, we leak goals but score more. John Marquis has been a revelation, with the everlasting James Coppinger and Tommy Rowe being a good supporting cast. Youth is also blossoming in the guise of striker Liam Mandeville. Rovers need to keep their determination and continue to play an attacking brand of football. If Rovers can add more strength in depth, they will maintain the promotion push.

Where has this season gone right/wrong? Scoring goals and establishing a home fortress.

Best moment: The 5-1 away win at Morecambe; it could have been a lot more. The team began to click then.

Lowest moment: Losing 4-2 at Blackpool; we didn’t function as a team.

Best and worst opposition teams: Carlisle and Newport County.

What needs to be done in transfer window? Sign an experienced goalkeeper and left-back, plus a back-up target man or pacy forward.

Predicted finish: 3rd.