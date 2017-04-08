Search

Fergie time: How Doncaster Rovers have made an immediate return to League One

We are going up! The Doncaster Rovers squad celebrate winning promotion at full-time

Leaders Doncaster Rovers got over the promotion line in League Two with a 1-0 win over Mansfield Town this afternoon.

Tom Harle analyses the key reasons Darren Ferguson's side have swept all before them this season,

