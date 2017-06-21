Fixtures 2017-18 - Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers kick-off life back in League One with home game against Gillingham. Here is their full fixture list for 2017-18.
Here are Rovers’ full League One fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign.
August
5 Gillingham H
12 Blackburn Rovers A
19 Blackpool H
26 AFC Wimbledon A
September
2 Peterborough United H
9 Northampton Town A
12 Rochdale A
16 Scunthorpe United H
23 Plymouth Argyle A
26 Shrewsbury Town H
30 Bradford City A
October
7 Southend United H
14 Charlton Athletic A
17 Portsmouth H
21 Walsall H
28 Bury A
November
11 Rotherham United H
18 Fleetwood Town A
21 Wigan Athletic A A
25 MK Dons H
December
9 Oxford United A
16 Oldham Athletic H
23 Bristol Rovers A
26 Northampton Town H
30 Rochdale H
January
1 Peterborough United A
6 Scunthorpe United A
13 Plymouth Argyle H
20 Shrewsbury Town A
27 Bristol Rovers H
February
3 Portsmouth A
10 Charlton Athletic H
13 Walsall A
17 Fleetwood Town H
24 Rotherham United A
March
3 Bury H
10 Southend United A
17 Bradford City H
24 Blackburn Rovers H
31 Blackpool A
April
2 AFC Wimbledon H
7 Gillingham A
14 MK Dons A
21 Oxford United H
28 Oldham Athletic A
May
5 Wigan Athletic H