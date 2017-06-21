Fixtures 2017-18 - Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers kick-off life back in League One with home game against Gillingham. Here is their full fixture list for 2017-18.

August

5 Gillingham H

12 Blackburn Rovers A

19 Blackpool H

26 AFC Wimbledon A

September

2 Peterborough United H

9 Northampton Town A

12 Rochdale A

16 Scunthorpe United H

23 Plymouth Argyle A

26 Shrewsbury Town H

30 Bradford City A

October

7 Southend United H

14 Charlton Athletic A

17 Portsmouth H

21 Walsall H

28 Bury A

November

11 Rotherham United H

18 Fleetwood Town A

21 Wigan Athletic A A

25 MK Dons H

December

9 Oxford United A

16 Oldham Athletic H

23 Bristol Rovers A

26 Northampton Town H

30 Rochdale H

January

1 Peterborough United A

6 Scunthorpe United A

13 Plymouth Argyle H

20 Shrewsbury Town A

27 Bristol Rovers H

February

3 Portsmouth A

10 Charlton Athletic H

13 Walsall A

17 Fleetwood Town H

24 Rotherham United A

March

3 Bury H

10 Southend United A

17 Bradford City H

24 Blackburn Rovers H

31 Blackpool A

April

2 AFC Wimbledon H

7 Gillingham A

14 MK Dons A

21 Oxford United H

28 Oldham Athletic A

May

5 Wigan Athletic H