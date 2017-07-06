John Marquis rejects latest Doncaster Rovers contract offer

DARREN FERGUSON has revealed that Doncaster Rovers’ star striker John Marquis has rejected the club’s latest contract offer.

Marquis, who enjoyed an outstanding 2016-17 campaign and became the first Rovers player to score 20 Football League goals in a single season since Peter Kitchen back in 1976-77, has been in talks with the club regarding a new deal throughout the close season.

But so far an agreement has not yet been brokered with the Londoner – whose current contract expires next June – having turned down the club’s second offer so far this summer, described as a ‘very, very fair one’ by Ferguson.

Talks are expected to re-commence in a bid to reach an agreement between the club and Marquis, who hit 26 goals in a prolific campaign which saw him crowned as the League Two Player of the Year and fire Rovers to promotion.

The contractual situation with Marquis has been the subject of much conjecture among fans in recent weeks, with boss Ferguson seeking to provide clarity with an update, while revealing that the club have had no offers for the 25-year-old, despite speculation.

Ferguson told The Yorkshire Post: “The situation with John is simple. We have offered him another contract and upped the offer from the first one and John has turned it down. That is where we are at.

“I think the offer we have given him is a very, very fair one. It reflects how well he did last season and also the fact that he has one year left. But at the end of the day, I have got to make sure that, within my budget, I build the squad I want plus extend John’s contract.

“You get used to these negotiations and it has been dragging on a wee bit now and I cannot keep saying the same things in public. Fans want to know what is going on and I am only telling the truth. The truth is we have given him a fair offer and he has turned it down.

“But there is no problem with us at all and there is a good chance we will have another conversation further down the road.

“But at the moment, I am fully focused on trying to complete my squad.

“There has been no change in John and I don’t expect one. He totally understands the situation. He has got a value he wants to get to; the same as any other player.

“I suppose, in a way, if my squad was completed, it would be easier to do it.

“But I have got to get the balance right between making sure John is sorted out and completing my squad.”

On the transfer front, Ferguson is looking to bring a couple of players in before the start of the season, a midfielder and a centre-half.