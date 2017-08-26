FC Halifax Town 2 Guiseley 0: Kosylo and Brown bag West Yorkshire derby win for Shaymen in televised National League duel

Goals in each half from Matty Kosylo and Matty Brown sealed a 2-0 win for FC Halifax Town over West Yorkshire rivals Guiseley at The Shay in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Kosylo's goal was the stand-out moment in the game, and was added to after the interval by Brown's bullet header as Halifax recorded much-needed back-to-back wins.

Halifax possessed more quality on the day, and should have had a more comfortable afternoon than they did, but their first-half profligacy and a second-half that didn't quite match-up to their first-half meant they weren't sure of the win until Brown's goal.

Kosylo drifted off the left-flank and floated past some statuesque Guiseley defenders before unleashing a rocket into the far corner past Joe Green.

Morgan should have added a second soon afterwards when he latched on to Denton's clever nod down, but Green did well to save his shot from close range.

The same combination were at it again moment later as Morgan's bullet of a shot whistled just over. Fast forward 30 seconds, and Morgan was again off target from Kosylo's set-up, with Guiseley second best in all areas and fortunate to still be trailing by one goal.

Halifax looked a different side once they'd got a lead rather than trying to get one, with the focus shifting to preserving their advantage rather than adding to it.

But Brown allayed any fears of a Guiseley comeback with a bullet header from Connor Oliver's corner.