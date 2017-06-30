Felix Wiedwald’s arrival likely to be offset by exit from Leeds United

GOALKEEPER Felix Wiedwald is poised to complete a £500,000 move to Leeds United from Werder Bremen today.

The 27-year-old is expected to finalise his switch following a successful medical after flying in from Germany.

United targeted the former Eintracht Frankfurt player despite having three goalkeepers in their senior squad.

Rob Green, Marco Silvestri and academy product Bailey Peacock-Farrell are all under contract until 2018, but Wiedwald’s arrival is likely to lead to a departure.

Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign Hull City’s Scotland international midfielder Shaun Maloney, who is set to join his hometown club.

The 34-year-old is expected to sign a one-year deal at Pittodrie, subject to a medical.

Bradford City are in the market for further signings after confirming the capture of Accrington Stanley forward Shay McCartan for an undisclosed six-figure fee, their second addition in 24 hours.

The signing of Newry-born McCartan, 23, who scored 11 goals for Stanley last term and recently received his first cap for Northern Ireland, takes Bradford’s number of close-season buys to four.

Bradford are also keen on MK Dons midfielder Jake Reeves.

On his move, McCartan, who has signed a three-year deal, said: “I am looking forward to a new challenge and it will be exciting to play in League One.

“I am sorry to leave Accrington, I have had a great four years there. I have loved my time there and they gave me a chance when I was released from Burnley when no one else wanted me.

“I was signed by James Beattie and Paul Stephenson and then have continued my development under the current gaffer (John Coleman).

“Bradford are obviously a big club and it also means I stay up north as I have lived here since I came to Burnley when I was 16.”

Doncaster Rovers striker Andy Williams has been taken off the transfer list by the club, while South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United are set to complete the signing of Bolton Wanderers forward Jamie Proctor today for a reported £75,000 fee plus add-ons.

Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed is a loan target for League Two outfit Chesterfield.

New Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has vowed to return the Black Cats to the top flight after being appointed as the club’s new manager.

The former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town chief has signed a three-year contract after the relegated Wearsiders were given permission to speak to him by Preston and will meet his players for the first time today before flying off to Austria with them for a pre-season training camp.

Grayson, who will be joined by assistant Glyn Snodin, said: “I am delighted to come to Sunderland, a club with such wonderful history and tradition. I’m excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back.”