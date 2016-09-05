Five things from the weekend - reflecting on the positives for Sheffield United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Guiseley and York City

AS weekends go, the last one could certainly have been worse for Yorkshire sides. Pride of place goes to Sheffield United, who secured a fine win at a difficult venue in Gillingham, while Bradford City came back with a very decent League One point just up the Old Kent Road at Millwall.

Doncaster Rovers paid the price for some sloppy late defending in a 2-1 reverse at Crewe, with the hosts afforded a flattering League Two win. In the National League, Guiseley picked up their first point of the campaign, but are still seeking their first win bonus after eight league matches following a 0-0 draw with Braintree at Nethermoor. There was a handsome win for York City, with Richard Brodie continuing his goalscoring form in a 4-0 home drubbing of Solihull Moors, while North Ferriby went down 2-0 at Ronnie Moore’s Eastleigh - their fourth successive league reverse on the road in 2016-17. Here’s five weekend observations.